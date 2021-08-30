Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) & MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Critical Contrast

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Popular alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Popular and MainStreet Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00 MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Popular presently has a consensus target price of $76.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than Popular.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Popular and MainStreet Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.60 billion 2.40 $506.62 million $5.87 13.17 MainStreet Bancshares $69.57 million 2.55 $15.72 million $1.85 12.69

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Popular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Popular has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 30.89% 13.99% 1.21% MainStreet Bancshares 35.35% 17.45% 1.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Popular beats MainStreet Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.