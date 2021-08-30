Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) CEO Sells $1,145,550.00 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BPOP opened at $77.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Popular by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after buying an additional 475,111 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Popular by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after buying an additional 351,097 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Popular by 370.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,945,000 after buying an additional 335,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Popular by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after buying an additional 306,388 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

