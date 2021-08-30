Polymetal International’s (AUCOY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $20.49 on Friday. Polymetal International has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $28.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

