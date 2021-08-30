Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of AUCOY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

