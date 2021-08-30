Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.50

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 2525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $717.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.