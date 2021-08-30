Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.50

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 2525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.
PLYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $717.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
