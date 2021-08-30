Platform Technology Partners Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,557 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 313,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 96,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.94. 23,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,675. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,123,284.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.