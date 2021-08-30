Platform Technology Partners Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zoetis by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.31. 1,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,818. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $208.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

