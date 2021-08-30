Platform Technology Partners Buys New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $24.62 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

