Piper Sandler Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $305.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.79. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a PE ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.