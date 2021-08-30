Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,476 shares of company stock worth $1,501,688. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $145.74 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.11.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. Research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

