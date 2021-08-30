PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 39.3% in August

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $795,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 52,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 152.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZC stock remained flat at $$11.26 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,302. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

