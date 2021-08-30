Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.42 on Friday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $266,130 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 254,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

