PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after acquiring an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

