Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 3.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,924,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,158,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $261.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.