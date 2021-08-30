PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the July 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PTALF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22. PetroTal has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.