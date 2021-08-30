Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the July 29th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $15,897,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $14,380,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Perion Network by 3,825.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 423,637 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.84. 28,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.48 million, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

