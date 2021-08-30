Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Down 31.0% in August

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the July 29th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Performance Shipping stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,881. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.50. Performance Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performance Shipping in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSHG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the first quarter worth $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.