PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,681. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

