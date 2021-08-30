People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,417 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.