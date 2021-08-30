Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pentair has been benefiting from strong demand in the residential focused businesses, which is expected to continue. Activity in industrial and commercial businesses has picked up lately. The company expects adjusted earnings per share for 2021 to range between $3.30 and $3.40. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 34%. The spread of the highly contagious Delta variant may put this guidance at risk. Raw material cost inflation and supply chain headwinds also remain headwinds. Nevertheless, Pentair is likely to gain from restructuring initiatives, productivity improvement, price hikes and cost control. Focus on digital initiatives, innovation and acquisitions will drive growth as well. The company has embarked on a Transformation Program that is expected to lead to margin expansion of at least 300 basis points by 2025.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,017. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

