Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.45. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

