Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTON. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.81.

PTON stock opened at $104.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $1,678,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

