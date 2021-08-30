Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBCP opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $472.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

