Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 177 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 42.6% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 37,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $213.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $155.63 and a 1 year high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

