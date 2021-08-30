Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth $260,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth $424,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 32.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $629.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $582.26. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $635.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

