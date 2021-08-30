Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $101.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

