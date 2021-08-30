Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $495.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $504.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 142.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,484,673 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.64.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

