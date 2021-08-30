Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.76. 44,006,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,016,531. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion and a PE ratio of -22.70. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,959,760.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,069,627 shares of company stock valued at $167,029,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 72.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.