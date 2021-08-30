PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) versus Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Head-To-Head Comparison

PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get PacificHealth Laboratories alerts:

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth -200.71% -17.31% -10.94%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PacificHealth Laboratories and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 1 10 3 1 2.27

Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $31.34, suggesting a potential upside of 82.34%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Canopy Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth $414.03 million 16.32 -$1.32 billion ($2.16) -7.96

PacificHealth Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PacificHealth Laboratories Company Profile

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and selling of patented premium nutrition tools that enable its consumers to enhance their health, improve their performance and reach their athletic goals. Its principal area of focus is exercise performance and recovery, including optimal weight management. The company was founded by Robert Portman in April 1995 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PacificHealth Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacificHealth Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.