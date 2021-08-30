Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PGTK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,052. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62. Pacific Green Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

