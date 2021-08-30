Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PGTK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,052. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62. Pacific Green Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.65.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
