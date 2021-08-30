Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.17.

NYSE OXM opened at $94.10 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,882.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 261,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,051,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 71,473 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

