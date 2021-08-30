Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

Otsuka stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

