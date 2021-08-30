Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

Otsuka stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

