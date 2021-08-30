Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,471,000 after buying an additional 1,487,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $92.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

