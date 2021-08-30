OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.83.

OSIS opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,521,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 76,426.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

