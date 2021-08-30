Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.29% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 557.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,804,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 168.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 41,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,450.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter.

PPH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,829. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

