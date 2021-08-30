Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,299. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.