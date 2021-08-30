Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 37,337 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,337 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,723,000 after purchasing an additional 273,938 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.79. 423,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79.

