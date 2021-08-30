Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $22.00 Per Share

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 22.00 per share on Friday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79.

OROVY stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.