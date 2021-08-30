O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $578.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $578.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $591.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $592.28. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

