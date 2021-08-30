Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 523.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,115.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $358.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.17. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $164.16 and a one year high of $359.31. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

