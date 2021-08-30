Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $409,526,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $226,024,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $8,081,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $3,059,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of PATH opened at $64.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

