Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,998 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of ICE opened at $118.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

