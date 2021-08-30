Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 197,742 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 307.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,742 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after buying an additional 109,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.36 million, a PE ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

