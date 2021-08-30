Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 434 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $175.20 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

