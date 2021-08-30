Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 381,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

