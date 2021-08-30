Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Cavco Industries worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $263.93 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $265.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

