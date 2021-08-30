Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.95 on Monday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

