Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mplx by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 233,680 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Mplx by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,997,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,343,000 after acquiring an additional 249,081 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,632 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,928,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,330,000 after purchasing an additional 163,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.48.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

