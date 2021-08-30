Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,698,000 after buying an additional 1,113,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,548 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 145,288 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GKOS. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

GKOS stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.57.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

