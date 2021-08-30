Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $230.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

